East Lake Foundation appoints new director of development

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Foundation has appointed Kivatah Castilla to serve as its new director of development. She brings to the job a wealth of experience in fundraising and philanthropy.

The East Lake Foundation works with public and private organizations to provide resources, tools, and equitable opportunities that enable Atlanta’s East Lake residents to thrive using an integrated model for holistic community development, according to a press release.

Castilla will lead the foundation’s fundraising efforts and build strategic partnerships that support its initiatives and programs. She will be responsible for the creation of a comprehensive development strategy to complement the foundation’s strategic plan.

“Kivatah Castilla’s appointment as our new Director of Development marks an exciting new chapter for the East Lake Foundation,” said Ilham Askia, president and CEO of the East Lake Foundation. “Her extensive experience in fundraising and her passion for our mission will be invaluable as we continue to work towards ensuring every member of our community has equitable access to the resources, tools, and support needed to thrive. We are thrilled to welcome Kivatah to our team.”

Castilla has previously led numerous fundraising campaigns and donor engagement initiatives for nonprofit organizations across Atlanta. Her strategic approach to development, coupled with her ability to build strong relationships with stakeholders, has resulted in growth and increased support for various causes throughout her career.

“I am honored and excited to join the East Lake Foundation as the Director of Development,” Castilla said. “I have long admired the Foundation’s transformative work and its dedication to providing opportunities for families in need. I look forward to working with the team to further expand our impact and bring positive change to the East Lake community.”

She holds a bachelors of arts degree from Clark Atlanta University. Castilla is recognized for her leadership skills and has received accolades for her contributions to the non-profit sector.

