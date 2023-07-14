East Lake Neighborhood Association donates $500 to My Coffee Shop after break-in

Share

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association (ELNCA) met via Zoom on Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

After My Coffee Shop at East Lake was burglarized on June 28, the East Lake Board donated $500 to cover any immediate expenses. As far as damages go, the window was broken and the cash register was stolen.

During the meeting, ELNCA member Stephanie Nelson added, “Someone posted on our [East Lake Neighbors] Facebook page, and took pictures of these cash registers. And then someone posted that My Coffee Shop was broken into…so I was wondering if the police ever retrieved those cash registers.”

Vice President Jeff Philliber said that someone posted on Facebook later to say that police showed up at the crime scene later to investigate. He also added there was an attempted burglary at Mixed Up Burgers, too.

In other ELNCA news:

— ELNCA has extended the deadline from May 26 to August 15 for its two $500 scholarships for 2023 graduating seniors.

In order to apply, you must live in the East Lake or Village neighborhoods. In addition, the scholarships must be used for education-related expenses at an accredited post-secondary educational institution (i.e. colleges, junior colleges, universities, or trade/technical schools).

ELNCA is currently working to update the deadline listed on their website, but here is the link to apply: https://eastlake.org/scholarship/2nd-annual-east-lake-community-association-scholarships/.

Questions? Contact Philliber at [email protected]

— President Rick Baldwin shared that ELNCA is in a financial place to start designating funds to various local organizations through its new Giving Committee, and asked members to reach out if they’re interested in being a part of the committee.

“We’re finally at the point where we can take this money that we’ve accumulated over the last couple of years, and we can start with intention and purpose, giving back and investing in the community,” Baldwin said.

“We don’t need this money in our bank accounts. We want this money reinvested in people out there who need it. This is an exciting time for us in our community.”

Baldwin added that they’re starting to create a list of local organizations that would benefit from donations. He asked for ELNCA members to reach out if they want to give their input into the list.

Interested in being on the committee or have any questions? Reach out via email at [email protected].

— When reviewing the financial report for June, ELNCA highlighted that this year’s East Lake Tour of Homes was a big success, raising more than $10,000.

Lisa Walker, chair of the social and fundraising committee for ELNCA, said that attendees especially loved the two historic homes on this year’s tour – the former home of Hosea Williams, and the childhood home of female golf prodigy, Alexa Stirling.

Walker added that people loved the diversity of homes and how much they represented East Lake.

Philliber added that this year was a success in part due to the volunteers who signed up, the great group of homes, and especially the corporate sponsors.

This year’s East Lake Tour of Homes was held on Saturday, June 10. For more information about the event, go to: https://eastlake.org/event/east-lake-tour-of-homes-2023/.

