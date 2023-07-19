First day of school for Decatur is Aug. 1; DeKalb Schools begins Aug. 7

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The first day of school is right around the corner. City Schools of Decatur and Atlanta Public Schools will begin classes on Aug. 1. The first day of school for DeKalb County Schools is Aug. 7.

Ahead of the start of the school year, DeKalb County Schools is hosting a back-to-school rally from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston. The event will feature school supplies while supplies last, a fun zone, resources for parents, live entertainment, and health screenings, testing and vaccinations. For more information, click here.

The school district also has a checklist for parents to prepare for the first day of school. It reminds parents to register and enroll their children for school, update their contact information with Infinite Campus, complete the nutrition application, and find their child’s school and bus route information. It also offers information on student health. To view the checklist, click here.

APS is hosting a back-to-school bash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Halls C1 and C2.

The event is free, exclusively for APS families. Those in attendance will be able to receive free backpacks filled with school supplies, educational and healthcare resources, fun activities, and giveaways, according to a press release. For more information, click here.

APS parents and guardians will have an opportunity to visit over 150 exhibitors, including a career fair presented by CareerRise via Southwire. Back to School Bash attendees who are 16 years old and older are welcome to attend the career fair and may be offered an interview on the spot. Event attendees interested in attending the career fair should bring a resume. Casual dress is acceptable.

Families may also receive health screenings for children ages seven and older, vision screenings for all ages, free haircuts for students, financial literacy assistance, and more.

Each school in City Schools of Decatur is hosting meet and greets before the first day of school. The schools will share additional information about the meet and greets. Here is the schedule:

For more information about the meet and greets, click here.

