Groundbreaking for Brookhaven Park improvements on July 24

Brookhaven, GA — The city of Brookhaven will break ground on improvements to Brookhaven Park on Monday, July 24, at 5 p.m. The park is located at 4158 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven.

“I am thrilled that we have been able to get moving to fulfill the community’s vision of the Brookhaven Park Master Plan,” Councilmember Madeleine Simmons said. “Once complete, the park will have more amenities for families of all ages to enjoy.”

The improvements to the park started immediately after the city acquired the front half of Brookhaven Park from DeKalb County in April 2022, according to a press release.

Planned improvements include a larger parking lot and a new building at the dog park that will include restrooms, a pavilion, and a deck with grills like the old, existing building. Improvements will also be made to the sidewalks within the dog park, as well as improvements to the garden club area.

The existing playground will be replaced with a larger playground. The new playground area will have a small pavilion and bathrooms. A larger pavilion is part of the plan as well.

