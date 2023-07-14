Historic Avondale Towne Cinema on the market again

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The historic Avondale Towne Cinema is once again on the market for lease.

Avondale Estates Assistant City Manager Shannon Powell mentioned the closure of the current tenant, 37 Main, during the Downtown Development Authority’s meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

Oakhurst Realty has listed the 6,372 square-foot space for lease. The Avondale Towne Cinema is located at 106 N. Avondale Road. Decaturish has reached out to Oakhurst Realty and 37 Main seeking further comment. The story will be updated if they respond.

“The Avondale Estates Tudor building is a two-story 27,000 square foot building with retail spaces on the ground floor and office spaces on the 2nd floor,” the listing states. “The property is located in the heart of downtown Avondale Estates, adjacent to the city of Decatur and less than eight miles east of downtown Atlanta. Located at the primary intersection of North Avondale Road and N. Clarendon Avenue with an average daily traffic count of 16,600, the uniquely designed property is the most recognized building in the city and is featured in the city’s logo.”

37 Main opened in Avondale Estates in October 2020 after the Towne Cinema had been closed for 22 months. 37 Main is a company owned by three brothers from Cumming, Ga. — John, David and Joe White — and was established in 2008. They also run other rock cafes in Buford and Gainesville, Ga.

The brothers have a passion for food, music and a good atmosphere. They want customers to feel at ease.

The brothers have mostly booked cover and tribute bands in their original two locations and the Avondale location. Last weekend, a Prince tribute artist, who is the only Prince tribute authorized by the Prince Estate, performed in Avondale.

Towne Cinema is a landmark in Avondale Estates. The cinema was constructed in 1925 and served as Avondale Estates post office and city hall. It became the Avondale Theater in 1938. According to some research provided by the building’s owner, the theater entertained audiences with wrestling, boxing, and, of course, movies.

Over the years, it’s been used as a private residence. Before reopening in 2015, it had been most recently used as the Nickel & Dime Recording Studio. Legend has it that Elvis Presley performed at the theater in its heyday.

Even in pre-pandemic times, the Towne Cinema building has struggled to be profitable.

Tony Longval, a roadie turned entrepreneur, reopened the historic Towne Cinema building in 2015. Before that, it had been vacant for several years. But Longval had trouble turning a profit running the space and eventually closed the theater again.

