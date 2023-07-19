Share

DeKalb County, GA — Animal shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties had to euthanize dogs in June and July, according to a press release from LifeLine Animal Services which manages both shelters.

“Dozens of animals with behavioral challenges are being put down each month due to our ongoing space crisis, large intake numbers and decreased adoption rates,” the press release from LifeLine says. “In June, some 60 dogs with behavioral challenges were euthanized at our Fulton shelter. This month we’ve said goodbye to 21 more dogs. In DeKalb, we’ve had to euthanize 28 dogs so far in July.”

LifeLine said overcrowding remains a problem at both shelters and makes handling “special-needs dogs” more of a challenge. The stress and nose of a kennel can be overwhelming for those animals and cause them to “rapidly deteriorate,” the press release from LifeLine says.

“It is with great sadness that we share these ongoing challenges in our shelter due to overcrowding,” Director of Animal Services Audrey Shoemaker said in the press release. “It is heartbreaking when we have to euthanize animals due to a lack of kennel space. We do not believe that any healthy and treatable animal should be euthanized, but we need help. The shelter can only hold so many dogs. Lifesaving is in the hands of the Atlanta community.”

LifeLine is asking people to adopt or foster an animal today.

“Even fostering a dog for a short while can turn things around for an animal who needs some time away from a shelter to decompress,” the press release says. “There are hundreds of friendly, highly adoptable dogs at risk of deteriorating in the shelter.”

Adoption information can be found at LifeLineanimal.org

