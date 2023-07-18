Lincoln Property Company Southeast to manage the Shoppes at 319 West Ponce in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Lincoln Property Company Southeast has been awarded the management assignments for the Shoppes at 319 West Ponce in Decatur, along with two other retail properties in metro Atlanta.

For each asset, Lincoln Senior Vice President Shane Froman, Senior Portfolio Manager Retail Lead Naomi Rizzo and Senior Property Manager Theresa Nabors will oversee property management on behalf of the owner, Crow Holdings, according to a press release.

The Shoppes at 319 West Ponce feature about 10,000 square feet of retail space in the Place on Ponce mixed-use development. The property offers walkability to Decatur Square and currently houses Highland Bakery, Orangetheory Fitness and Pho King.

Here are the other properties Lincoln will manage:

– Three parcels at Glenwood Place, situated on Glenwood Avenue in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta, totaling 23,202 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include The Joint Chiropractic, UPS, Great Clips and restaurants such as Grant Park Social and The Beverly.

– Four buildings at Suwanee Town Center totaling 58,634 square feet, including 310, 320 and 340 Town Center Ave and 3930 Charleston Market St. Tenants include Tequila Mama Taqueria, Mellow Mushroom and Planet Smoothie.

“As we continue growing our retail footprint across Metro Atlanta, we are pleased to bolster our portfolio with these three assignments in some of the most dynamic, bustling corridors of the market,” Lincoln Senior Vice President Shane Froman said in a press release. “Our team manages a diverse collection of high-trafficked retail destinations both in town and throughout Atlanta’s many suburban communities, providing world-class property management services that allow owners to attract and maintain high-quality retailers, restaurants and service providers. We look forward to working with Crow Holdings to elevate the customer and tenant experiences at each of these properties.”

Lincoln announced the expansion of its retail business line in September 2022, led by Walt Davis. Shoppes at 319 West Ponce, Glenwood Place and Suwanee Town Center join Lincoln’s portfolio of retail properties managed across the greater Atlanta area, which also includes Shops at Town Lake in Woodstock, Georgia; The Maxwell in Alpharetta, Georgia; and Ariston in Buford, Georgia.

