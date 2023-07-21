Type to search

Man shot dead in apartment parking lot in Stone Mountain

Atlanta News First Jul 20, 2023
Photo provided by Atlanta News First
By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery, Atlanta News First

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Police are looking into a death at a DeKalb County apartment complex overnight.

It happened at the Park at Somerset apartments at Abberley Way and Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain. The complex is near Memorial Drive.

Atlanta News First spoke with a witness of the shooting, who wanted to stay anonymous due to safety concerns.

“I was hanging out with a friend and I seen like a group of guys and the next thing you know I heard gunshots,” said the witness. “I saw him get shot…I walked to the vehicle and I seen that there’s blood on the car and I see that he was dead in his car.”

DeKalb Police say they responded to the scene close to 1 a.m.

“The incident is currently under investigation and updates will be provided when available,” said Officer Wells with DeKalb Police.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

