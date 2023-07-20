MARTA hosting a job fair on July 20; Clarkston Police hosting hiring event on July 26

Share

Atlanta, GA —MARTA is hosting a career fair on Thursday, July 20, from 2-6 p.m. at the MARTA Headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE.

The facility is located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is hiring bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.

MARTA is offering a sign-on bonus and will train all permit and class C (regular) license holders for their commercial driver’s license, according to a press release.

The starting pay for bus operators is $17.74 per hour and for technicians is $23.91 per hour. COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment. Business casual or professional attire is required for the job fair.

Here are the requirements for each job:

Bus operator requirements: – Seeking full-time and part-time operators – Must be 21 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must pass physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening Journeyman bus technician requirements: – Must be 18 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the event. Free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck.

Additional career fairs will be held on Aug. 17 and Aug. 31.

For more information, click here.

The city of Clarkston is also hosting a police job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at 3915 Church Street. The Clarkston Police Department is looking to recruit additional qualified individuals to join its law enforcement team.

This event exclusively caters to certified officers seeking new challenges and professional growth. They can engage with representatives from the Clarkston Police Department, gain insights into the city’s community-oriented policing approach, and experience the Clarkston community firsthand.

“The City of Clarkston Police Department is committed to attracting exceptional candidates who share our values and dedication to service,” Vice Mayor Debra Johnson said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming certified officers from across the region to the job fair, where they can learn more about our department and the rewarding career opportunities that await them in Clarkston.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the City of Clarkston’s official website at https://www.clarkstonga.gov/job-opportunities for more information and to pre-register for the event or contact Lieutenant R. Pope at [email protected] or 404-292-9465.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.