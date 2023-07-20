McKoy Pool in Decatur to reopen on July 22

Share

Decatur, GA — McKoy Pool in Decatur will reopen on Saturday, July 22 following some repairs.

The pool closed on June 23 for emergency repairs.

Here are the hours for McKoy Pool:

Operating Hours: Starting Saturday, July 22

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Our Post Season Hours: Aug. 1 – Sept. 4

Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

McKoy Pool is located at 534 McKoy Street in Decatur.

