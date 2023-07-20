Type to search

McKoy Pool in Decatur to reopen on July 22

Decatur

Zoe Seiler Jul 20, 2023
Linnea Walters, 5, splashes in the water at McKoy Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — McKoy Pool in Decatur will reopen on Saturday, July 22 following some repairs.

The pool closed on June 23 for emergency repairs.

Here are the hours for McKoy Pool:

Operating Hours: Starting Saturday, July 22
Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Our Post Season Hours: Aug. 1 – Sept. 4
Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

McKoy Pool is located at 534 McKoy Street in Decatur.

