New pastor to serve at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Jackson has been appointed to serve as the pastor of Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, also known as the Village Church.

“Church congregations around the country have experienced a significant decline in attendance as a result of COVID,” said Pat Sabatelle, a spokesperson for the church. “We’ve asked ourselves what can we do to bring people, especially young adults back into worshiping with other Christians. One way to inspire young adults is to have a church leader who can relate to their everyday lives and needs and our Village Church is doing just that.”

Jackson is an Athens native. She graduated from the University of Georgia and has a law enforcement background working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Emory University Police Department and the UGA Police Department, according to a press release.

She also attended seminary at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University and earned her doctorate from Duke University’s divinity school. Jackson has previously served at Conyers First United Methodist Church, Ben Hill United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville.

“We are rebuilding,” Sabatelle said. “Cynthia is already getting to know our current church members, and says she wants to build relationships with our Stone Mountain community, schools, businesses and other churches. We are excited about her fresh approach.”

Stone Mountain First UMC is located 5312 W. Mountain Street. The 150-year-old church is a prominent historic landmark, recognizable for its architectural design and construction featuring Stone Mountain granite. Sunday services are at 11 a.m., and other information is available on the church website.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.