(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Fourth of July parade

Avondale Estates, GA — A heavy downpour during the annual Avondale Estates Fourth of July parade didn’t slow down the festivities.

Enthusiastic spectators along Clarendon Avenue pulled out umbrellas huddled under trees, hung out on porches or got drenched to watch the city’s longtime patriotic tradition.

