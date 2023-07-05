(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Fourth of July parade

Avondale Estates, GA — A heavy downpour during the annual Avondale Estates Fourth of July parade didn’t slow down the festivities.
Enthusiastic spectators along Clarendon Avenue pulled out umbrellas huddled under trees, hung out on porches or got drenched to watch the city’s longtime patriotic tradition.
Enthusiastic spectators watch the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore waves to spectators during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Godfather Customs rolls in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Mohr Mackintosh Pipes and Drums walks in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Benjamin Franklin waves during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Riders on the Avondale Elementary School float look out during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nick Edelstein (center) from Village Music strums his guitar during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Princess Leia and the Star Wars gang walk in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War Bob Lawson rides with American Legion Harold Byrd Post 66 during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ridley Meadows from Atlanta Irish Dance performs during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker juggles her way down Clarendon Avenue during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Scouts Forrest (left) and Josie walk in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children wave American flags during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lawrence Shaw looks on while Billy Elek puts the finishing touches on a Bloody Mary during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Elek said they’ve been mixing drinks for parade goers for around 20 years. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jurassic Park represents during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Bruce Johnston, Chris and Susan have some food and watch the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed & Feed Marching Abominable performs in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Waterlogged children watch the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Swinks Tattoos represents during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Audrey Craig, Coco Cutts and Ella Craig wave American flags during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nick Hoffman and his daughter Lizzie watch the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nicolai Pineda, Jr. watches the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade from his stroller on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joe Chatman and Anita Sims celebrate Independence Day during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mira Thaker, 6, waves her American flag during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Milan Robinson, 5, enjoys a snack while she and her grandmother Annette Barber wait for the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade to start on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jennifer and her daughter Isla share a moment in the rain during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Culp family walks in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Despite the heavy rain, the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade rolls down Clarendon Avenue on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maggie watches the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade with her family on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ruby Rasheed, 10, strikes a patriotic pose during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jane Acuff (left) and Autumn Weaver share an umbrella during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Adam Lowenbick watches the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Spectators watch the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A dog watches the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade from the comfort of their living room on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
