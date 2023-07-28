(PHOTOS) Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights holds Back-to-School Supply Drive

Decatur,GA — The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights put on a Back-to-School Supply Drive for the new school year in the upper parking lot of Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27. The drive was held in partnership with City Schools of Decatur and sponsored by Davis Bozeman Law Firm with support from Black Man Lab.
“Within the first 30-40 minutes most of our supplies were gone,” Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Fonta High said. “We did a social media campaign. We also walked through the community, specifically the Decatur Housing Authority with flyers yesterday sharing about the supply drive, and the community came out.”
Zaack smiles while he gets a haircut from Opulence Hair Studio owner Taariq Montgomery during the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alex Delice said he was excited about the new school year during the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. “I’m going back to a school I really like,” Delice said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Civil Rights Attorney Mawuli Davis from Davis Bozeman Law Firm and co-founder of Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, Zakia Tookes, who does marketing for the firm and Ayden Farrow and Marquise Strickland who were helping out, pose with T-shirts given out to participants during the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Ear Dr. provided music for the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rewana Duncan fans herself in the 96-degree heat while her son gets a haircut during the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lil Rhody’s had frozen lemonade to help participants keep cool during the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Brothers Carter Dixon, Melvin Jones, and Eli Jones pose with their new backpacks filled with supplies during the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
10-month-old Moses Jones takes a break from his frozen lemonade for a photo with his mom Sherrell Jones during the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mawuli Davis (left) and Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Fonta High greet entertainer Derek Dudley who was dropping off boxes of school supplies for the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Entertainer Derek Dudley (front right with Mawuli Davis) dropped off boxes of school supplies for the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Back-to-School Supply Drive held at Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
