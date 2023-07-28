(PHOTOS) Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights holds Back-to-School Supply Drive

Share

Decatur,GA — The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights put on a Back-to-School Supply Drive for the new school year in the upper parking lot of Decatur High School on Thursday, July 27. The drive was held in partnership with City Schools of Decatur and sponsored by Davis Bozeman Law Firm with support from Black Man Lab.

“Within the first 30-40 minutes most of our supplies were gone,” Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Fonta High said. “We did a social media campaign. We also walked through the community, specifically the Decatur Housing Authority with flyers yesterday sharing about the supply drive, and the community came out.”

