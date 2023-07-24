(PHOTOS) DeKalb County School District holds Back-to-School Rally

Share

Clarkston, GA — DeKalb County School District hosted its annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22. The theme was “Level Up for Success” and the free event featured live entertainment, a children’s Fun Zone, school supplies while they lasted, family resources, health screenings, testing, vaccinations, and more.

DeKalb County School District students return to class on Aug. 7.

