(PHOTOS) DeKalb County School District holds Back-to-School Rally

Clarkston, GA — DeKalb County School District hosted its annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22. The theme was “Level Up for Success” and the free event featured live entertainment, a children’s Fun Zone, school supplies while they lasted, family resources, health screenings, testing, vaccinations, and more.
DeKalb County School District students return to class on Aug. 7.
Students and their families packed James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston for DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joshua Walker, from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, cooks hot dogs for students and their families during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Teacher Vildalici Paredes (center) and other volunteers help distribute school supplies during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Arabia Mountain High School varsity cheerleaders get ready to enter the Pics4Kix photo booth during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, siblings Lydia, 9, Daymon, 5, and Zayon Robinson, 3, take a snack break during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Misrak Gemeda (left rear) and Dolado Olatunji (right rear) pose for a photo with their children during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Siblings Alayah and Ariana Cochran, State Rep Imani Barnes (Dist. 86,) DCSD Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton, and cousins Aubrei Mason, Kennedy Drummond and Mariah Bostick pose for a photo in front of DCSD School Nutrition Services information tents during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. “This (legislative) session, I wanted to fight for the children to have universal free meals. We got $6.3 million in the budget, Governor Kemp vetoed it, but he got it federally funded,” Barnes said. “So, $6.3 million dollars will feed 70,000 kids. Look around here, we’re going to feed the kids. If you qualify for free or reduced lunch, you get free lunch this school year.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton attends DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. “Today is an amazing day for our students and staff, families, and community to be able to come together and celebrate as we begin to embark on our first day of school. It’s exciting seeing the families and the community partners that have brought their businesses and resources to our families, and it means a lot for us,” Horton said. “I am excited, and I really believe as we talk about leveling up, it’s going to be a great year.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Attendees were treated to a performance by Georgia Stars Academy of Dance during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Falcons original Bird Lady Keisha Burns announces winning raffle ticket numbers during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Prizes included gift cards, Girl Scout cookies, an iPhone and autographed sports memorabilia. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Angel, 5, and Dylan Maiquez, 8, with their brother Jayden, 2, show the school supplies they received during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joshua Swann, 10, (center) won a Swingman Jersey autographed by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Swann was presented the jersey by original Bird Lady Keisha Burns (left) and Michael Harris, manager of Grants and Partnerships for DeKalb County School District. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tamishia Mishra dances after winning an autographed Atlanta Falcon’s mini-helmet in the raffle during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Reagan’s World, twins Madison (left rear) and Taylor (right rear) and Reagan (front) perform during DeKalb County School District’s annual Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
