(PHOTOS) Fourth of July in downtown Decatur

Decatur, GA — People packed the Decatur Square for the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4.

The evening’s festivities included the Pied Piper Parade, a concert on the Square at the community bandstand and the grand finale, a fireworks show that went off a little late due to the wet weather.

Here’s a look at the happenings on the Square throughout the celebration:

