(PHOTOS) Fourth of July in downtown Decatur

Decatur, GA — People packed the Decatur Square for the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4.
The evening’s festivities included the Pied Piper Parade, a concert on the Square at the community bandstand and the grand finale, a fireworks show that went off a little late due to the wet weather.
Here’s a look at the happenings on the Square throughout the celebration:
Laura Hall sings along to the National Anthem during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Families walk in the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jen Jones takes cover from the rain during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur city commissioners ride in the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People take cover from the rain at the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kadence Head (front) and her sister Bella chase bubbles during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dean Paul Marsh holds his hat over his heart while the National Anthem is sung during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks on the Downtown Square during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fireworks go off behind the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Square begins to fill up as people find a spot to watch the fireworks during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Everett Ohrenschall poses for a photo after riding his bike in the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shantea Reed and her daughter Aalisha Reed wear matching patriotic T-shirts during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maggie White dances to music by the band Ghoststories during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Luka (left) meets Alan Melling and Garbanzo during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tori Kirk (left) jumps in a water puddle with Decatur City Commissioner Lesa Mayer during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Philippe Casteres, PetYun Kuo, Sara and Hanon Sakuma pose for a photo during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Susan and Susan share an umbrella during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Laura Torres and Ricardo Gaitan show their colorful rain gear during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tim McFalls and Gabby Strickland wait with others on the steps of the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse for the fireworks show to start during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Maurice holds an American flag during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks on the Downtown Square during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks on the Downtown Square during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A man drives his Thing in the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.