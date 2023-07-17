(PHOTOS) The 2023 Mystic South Conference

Dunwoody, GA — The Mystic South Conference took place July 14-16 at the Crown Plaza Ravinia in Dunwoody. This was the fifth year for the conference that organizers say focuses on mystical, magical, and spiritual practices of the South and beyond that are Pagan and Pagan-adjacent. The conference features presenters from around the world, workshops, book signings, a marketplace and musical entertainment.
For information, visit: mystic-south.com.
Julia Benson-Slaughter leads a drumming workshop during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Julie Van Arends participates in Julia Benson-Slaughter’s drumming workshop during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Author John Beckett signs a copy of his book “Paganism in Depth: A Polytheist Approach” during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. “Ask 10 people to define Paganism and you’ll get 10 different answers. Paganism is impossible to define,” Beckett said, “Paganism is the recreation and reimagining of the beliefs and practices of our ancestors. Paganism is a resonance with nature and natures rhythms and cycles. Paganism is finding the divine in all genders. Paganism is incredibly broad.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angie Ward shops for books at the marketplace bookstore during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Heron Michelle, a witch, priestess, artist, mother, and owner of The Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions in Greenville North Carolina, was the bookseller for the 2013 Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody. She is holding a calendar she illustrated. Michelle, who authored the book “Elemental Witchcraft: A Guide To Living A Magickal Life Through The Elements,” said The Sojourner is “a metaphysical vendor of books and all the witchy needs of the community.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Headline presenter Laura Tempest Zakroff, a professional artist, author, performer, and Modern Traditional Witch based in New England at her marketplace table during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Witch and crochet expert Opal Luna holds some of her creations at the marketplace during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. “It’s about the spirituality of making things with your hands,” Luna said. Luna is the author of “Fiber Magick: A Witch’s Guide to Spellcasting with Crochet, Knotwork & Weaving.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candi Cunard of Wilde Autumn Apothecary and Pilfered Pixies Vintage had plant magic and cannabis infusions and vintage clothing and upcycled creations for sale in the marketplace during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Doodle Tarot Cards for sale at marketplace vendor Wicked Hollow Way during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Debra Burris puts a price tag on marketplace vendor Sticks & Stones pointy hats during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ben Baldwin holds down The Bewitched Home table in the marketplace during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marketplace vendor Sarah Morgan of Twin Ravens Studios shows an electroformed oak leaf pendant, a real oak leaf electroformed in copper then given a patina, during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Brian Peace of Nightraven Arts poses for a photo during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Peace said it’s his first year volunteering and he was loving it so far. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Shaman, Dwight Harriman with his spirit arrows, crystals, and other items in the marketplace during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. As a shaman, Harriman said he helps people find a spirituality that works for them. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shelia T. (left) with her daughter High Priestess Rev. Amanda of Circle of the Risen Phoenix in the marketplace during the Mystic South Conference in Dunwoody on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Shelia T. is Methodist and Rev. Amanda, who has a degree in religion, is Eclectic Wiccan. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.