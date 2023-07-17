(PHOTOS) The 2023 Mystic South Conference

Share

Dunwoody, GA — The Mystic South Conference took place July 14-16 at the Crown Plaza Ravinia in Dunwoody. This was the fifth year for the conference that organizers say focuses on mystical, magical, and spiritual practices of the South and beyond that are Pagan and Pagan-adjacent. The conference features presenters from around the world, workshops, book signings, a marketplace and musical entertainment.

For information, visit: mystic-south.com.

