(PHOTOS) Tucker’s celebration of independence

Tucker, GA — Mother Nature put on a fireworks show of her own during the city of Tucker’s Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3. A heavy thunderstorm sent people scrambling for cover, but moved on in time for the grand finale of fireworks to take place.
Here’s a look at the festivities from Monday night.
People watch the fireworks show during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Kofi, his cousin Hayes and his brother Lennox listen to Mark Ware perform during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children slide down an inflatable in the kids area during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A man walks down Main Street as a heavy thunderstorm rolls though during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People fill Main Street for the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People take cover from the rain during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People take down a vendor tent on Main Street as a heavy thunderstorm rolls in during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People take cover under the Ford’s BBQ tent as a heavy thunderstorm rolls in during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mary and Mark Ala get back to their chairs on Main Street after the rain during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mark Ware performs for the crowd during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashlea and Will, on right, share an umbrella while they wait out the rain during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children jump in a puddle while people wait out the rain during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People return to their spots on Main Street after a heavy thunderstorm rolled through during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks show during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The rain stopped in time for the fireworks show to take place during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People take cover from the rain during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Recreation assistant Giselle Gutierrez hands out red, white and blue beads during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People take cover under the Ford’s BBQ awning as a heavy thunderstorm rolls in during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker juggles on Main Street during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kabler Hendricks plays Jenga during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Andie (left) and Russell with their dad Tony Lahl during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Julie Franco (left) and Melanie Bales wear patriotic themed garb during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Pam and Frank Sapp with City Council Member Cara Schroeder and her husband Mike Schroeder on Main Street during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Addison, 7, (left) and Aubrey Casey, 3, wave their American flags during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The rain stopped in time for the fireworks show to take place during the city of Tucker Celebration of Independence on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
