Scott Boulevard water main replacement project to begin on July 10

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will launch phase two of the Scott Boulevard water main replacement project on July 10 as efforts continue to improve water service capacity throughout the county.

Crews will replace 10,000 linear feet of crumbling water lines with new 30-inch ductile-iron water lines along East Ponce de Leon Avenue and DeKalb Industrial Boulevard. The project will begin on East Ponce de Leon Avenue and turn north on DeKalb Industrial Way, ending at Lawrenceville Highway, according to a press release.

The work is expected to take about 18 months and is anticipated to be completed in January 2025, barring any weather delays.

Construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

