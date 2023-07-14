DeKalb County to close section of West Ponce on July 17 for sewer main repair

Share

Decatur, GA — A section of West Ponce de Leon Avenue will be closed on Monday, July 17, the county says.

“A section of West Ponce De Leon Ave will be closed on Monday, July 17 between Clairemont Ave and Marshall Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” a press release from DeKalb County says. “The road is being excavated to repair a failing sewer main and lateral in front of 158 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue, weather permitting.”

There will be signs and flaggers in the area during the closure to direct drivers.

“Mr. Anthony Vitelli will be the supervisor on site and can be reached at (404) 242-1171,” the press release says. “For more information, call the DWM dispatch line at (770) 270-6243 or [email protected]”

The county also announced the restart of a sewer realignment project. Here’s the full press release from the county:

DECATUR, Ga. – Efforts to reduce sewer spills throughout DeKalb County will recommence with the Sewer Realignment Project. This project is one of the initial 103 areas listed on the modified consent decree priority fix list targeting repeat spill areas. The line repair project is expected to last approximately eight months (July 2023 to February 2024), barring any weather delays. Contractors will resume assessing and preparing the impacted areas where more than 4,500 feet of existing 14- and 18-inch-diameter sewer lines will be upgraded to 24-inch-diameter lines. This work will begin on Wednesday, July 19, weather permitting. Normal construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. For more information, contact the DWM Project Information line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected]

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.