Stone Mountain receives $200,000 grant for park, path improvements

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain has been awarded $200,000 by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative. The funding will support the city’s efforts to improve parks, paths and public spaces in Stone Mountain Village.

The goal of the projects is to create a bike- and pedestrian-friendly environment that connects the outdoor spaces in the city, according to a press release. The improvements, which will connect Stone Mountain Park, city parks and public greenspaces, will provide the community with easier access to these amenities.

The funds will support a study to analyze and determine the most feasible solutions for connecting the PATH trails. In addition to enhancing connectivity, the study will look at the city’s existing infrastructure, including bike parking and lanes, sidewalks and crossings, and park amenities. Project locations identified for improvement include the city cemetery, neighborhoods east and southeast of the Five Points intersection at East Ponce de Leon and James B. Rivers Memorial Drive, and extends to the western edge of Stone Mountain Park. The full project area is situated within the downtown of Stone Mountain Village.

The project focuses on the two PATH trails that enter the city, the Stone Mountain Trail near the Five Points intersection and the Stone Mountain Park Trail near the Visitor Center and City Hall. It also includes addressing the half-mile gap between both segments. Several other city parks, such as Leila Mason Park, Randolph Medlock Park, the VFW fields, and McCurdy Park, are included in the project as well.

“The City of Stone Mountain is thrilled to receive this funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative (LCI),” said City Manager Darnetta Tyus. “This project aligns with our vision of creating a more connected and accessible community for all residents and visitors. We will actively seek input from local residents, business and property owners, elected officials, city administration, various committees and authorities, Stone Mountain Main Street, Stone Mountain Visitors Center, Stone Mountain Park, the PATH Foundation, and other relevant stakeholders in an effort to ensure that all voices and viewpoints are heard.”

