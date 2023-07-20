Three DeKalb commissioners declare candidacy in CEO race

Share

DeKalb County, GA — According to the first financial disclosure reports for the election, DeKalb County Commissioners Steve Bradshaw, Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson have declared their candidacies to become the next DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer.

Based on the financial disclosures, Bradshaw has raised over $163,000 throughout his campaign. The CEO election will be held in 2024, according to a press release.

Bradshaw’s total is about $50,000 more than the other two commissioners combined. Johnson and Cochran-Johnson have raised about $108,000 combined.

“This report is the first test of strength,” Bradshaw said. “I am humbled and excited by the breadth of support from all over the county. I have worked hard to be inclusive, restore integrity to and pride in our county, and to create an environment where everyone can grow and succeed. This report shows that DeKalb and the region are ready for us to take the next step in ensuring future success and prosperity for the county. Residents, voters, and donors alike all want the same thing: a leader who is a visionary, highly motivated, and rooted in a love for service. That is who I have been, who I am, and who I will be as CEO.”

Bradshaw was first elected in 2016. The Bradshaw campaign is chaired by Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks and the finance efforts are chaired by business leader Christine Hunsaker.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.