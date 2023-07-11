Tucker City Council approves $4.2 million contract for Fitzgerald Park improvements

Share

Tucker, GA — The Tucker City Council at its July 10 meeting approved contracts to pave roads and improve Fitzgerald Park.

The council also saw design options for a planned Town Green in downtown Tucker.

Councilmembers Noelle Monferdini and Roger Orlando were absent. The council voted to excuse their absences. The council approved a contract with Vertical Earth, Inc. for Phase 2 improvements of Fitzgerald Park in the amount of $4.2 million.

Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson said that the next phase did not include some planned improvements such as a playground or maintenance building, but did include the bulk of the renovations.

“We acquired Fitzgerald Park in response to our need for a sports complex,” Robertson said. “This will give us a quality sports complex that we all want and need. It will give us an opportunity to do regional, district, and state tournaments.”

Robertson said that Vertical Earth’s bid was the lowest, but still about $1 million more than had previously been budgeted.

In response to a question from Councilmember Cara Schroeder, Finance Director Beverly Hilton said that there were several possible sources for the additional money.

Hilton said that she could lower this year’s encumbrance for city hall from $5 million to $4 million, which would not require a budget amendment, although the difference would need to be made up in a future budget.

Another option would be to either use $500,000 from a contingency account and transfer the rest from the city’s general fund, or transfer the entire $1 million from the general fund. Hilton said that the city has an adequate fund balance for that.

Hilton also said that the city has about $3.2 million coming from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that has not been spent or budgeted.

A resolution to amend the budget to accommodate the contract will be brought to the August meeting.

The council also approved a $4.8 million contract with CW Matthews Contracting to resurface 51 streets throughout Tucker.

“It’s the first meeting of the fiscal year, so I’ve got to hit you up for some money,” City Engineer Ken Hildebrandt joked, before adding that it was important to get some projects going, so they can be completed before winter.

During his introductory remarks, Mayor Frank Auman pointed out the city’s readiness to conduct road maintenance projects of this type.

“We’ve taken over public works, and fulfilled our promise to be ready on day one,” Auman said.

Vice President of Barge Design Solutions Steve Provost along with architect Greg Walker presented two design options for the new downtown park, the Town Green, which will be located near Second Ave. and Railroad Ave.

Among the design elements presented were options for a pavilion and restroom building. Both versions of the restroom will have single-occupant rooms with at least one family restroom. Options for the pavilion included movable screens on the back that can be closed when it is being used as a stage.

Here were the designs presented at the July 10 meeting:

Option A

Option B

In other news:

— A Special Land Use Permit for a massage establishment at 2110 Henderson Mill Road 22A was issued to Jiuchikang, LLC DBA Royal Massage & Spa. The location in Briarcliff Village will offer massage, foot massage, reflexology, and facials, and will close by 10 pm.

— During public comment Donna Narducci and Libby Howes praised the city council for passing a non-discrimination ordinance, but also came to complain that a large number of people in their Westwood neighborhood had received code violation citations for things that they characterized as minor and unobtrusive.

— The council voted to cancel their July work session, which was scheduled for July 24. The next city council meeting will be Aug. 14.

