(VIDEO) No injuries reported after MARTA bus caught fire in Greater Decatur

Decatur, GA — A MARTA mobility bus caught fire in greater Decatur last week, but there were no injuries.

A witness posted about the fire on Nextdoor. The fire occurred at the Suburban Plaza shopping center off North Decatur Road.

“Marta bus blew up outside of [JOANN Fabric and Crafts] parking lot! We felt the explosion in the store! Felt like an earthquake. I’m 98% no one was hurt,” the poster said.

They took the following video:

A MARTA spokesperson confirmed the incident and said there were no injuries.

“Last Wednesday, a Mobility van caught fire (no explosion), likely caused by an electrical issue,” the MARTA spokesperson said. “There were no passengers on board and the operator was not inside at the time. No injuries.”

