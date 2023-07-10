Workish: DeKalb Schools, Clarkston, Decatur hosting job fairs

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at job postings and hiring news in our community. DeKalb County Schools, the Clarkston Police Department and the city of Decatur will be holding job fairs over the next week.

If you are a business owner or know someone hiring, email [email protected] with details about the position to be included in the next Workish story. Please put “job” in the subject line.

– The DeKalb County School District is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at McNair Middle School, located at 2190 Wallingford Drive in Decatur.

Open positions include teachers, assistant principals, coaches, and administrative assistants, among others. To see the complete listing of open positions, click here.

All DCSD employees are eligible for retention incentives and many new hires qualify for sign-on bonuses, according to a press release. There is a new hire incentive of $2,500 to $4,000 for newly hired teachers, teachers in math, science or select special education, as well as bus drivers and school resource officers. The incentive is a one-time offer for the 2023-2024 school year.

All returning teachers will receive a $2,000 retention incentive. Current teachers who transfer to select Regions 5, 6, 7, or a horizon school will receive an additional $2,000 retention incentive.

For more information about DCSD’s staffing incentives and referral guidelines, click here.

For more information, click here.

– The city of Clarkston is holding a police job fair on Wednesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3913 Church Street.

The starting salary for new hires is $52,137. The city also offers sign-on bonuses of $3,000 to $5,000 for certified officers and $1,000 to $1,500 for non-certified applicants.

For more information, click here.

– The city of Decatur is hosting a hiring event on Monday, July 17, from 1-4 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive.

The city is hiring for part-time after-school positions in the parks and recreation department. City staff will be prepared to conduct interviews and background checks during the event. Candidates are asked to bring two forms of identification and any relevant credentials.

To register for the event and view open positions, click here.

— The city of Avondale Estates is hiring for a couple of positions.

As of July 10, the city has two job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Maintenance worker

For more information, click here.

— The city of Brookhaven is hiring for several positions.

The city had seven positions open as of July 10, including:

– Police officers

– Facility services maintenance worker

– Weekend only – custodian

– Police service representative

For more information, click here.

— The city of Clarkston is hiring for a few positions.

The city has several job openings as of July 10, including:

– Police officers

– Social worker in the police department

– City engineer

– Equity, diversity, and inclusion officer

– Two public workers laborer positions are open

For more information, click here.

— The city of Decatur is hiring for multiple departments.

As of July 10, the city has 19 job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Firefighter

– School crossing guard

– Equity and engagement intern

– Assistant city manager for public works

For more information, click here.

— City Schools of Decatur is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of July 10, the district has 42 openings, including:

– Director of school nutrition

– Pre-K, upper elementary, middle school and high school teachers

– School nutrition workers

– Bus driver

– Safety and security officer

For more information, click here.

— DeKalb County is hiring for multiple positions.

As of July 10, the county had 157 openings, including:

– Police officer

– E911 communications director

– Paramedic

– Firefighter

– Deputy director, planning and sustainability

– Deputy director, registration and elections

– Deputy director, watershed management operations

For more information, click here.

— The city of Dunwoody is hiring for various positions.

The city had three job openings as of July 10. They are:

– Police officer

– Prisoner transport officer

– Property and evidence technician

For more information, click here.

— The city of Stone Mountain is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of July 10, the city had five openings, including:

– Police officer

– Public defender

– Part-time and full-time laborers in public works

– Deputy court clerk

For more information, click here.

— The city of Tucker is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of July 10, the city had four openings, including:

– Municipal court clerk

– Parks and Recreation – outdoor education specialist

– Procurement manager

– Code enforcement officer

For more information, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.