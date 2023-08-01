1 killed in Kirkwood shooting, Atlanta police say

Share

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — One person was killed in a shooting in Kirkwood on Wednesday evening, Atlanta police said.

Police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Hosea L. Williams Drive SE and Howard Street NE. The shooting seems to have happened near Elmyriachi, a Tex-Mex restaurant.

Atlanta Police says a homicide took place in the Kirkwood neighborhood tonight. This is near Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE & Howard St. NE— near the elmyriachi restaurant. No word on a suspect yet. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/cgHZpX4JAJ — Karli Barnett (@KarliBarnett) August 10, 2023

According to witnesses, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Police told Atlanta News First the victim died around 9:45 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police. It is unknown if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.