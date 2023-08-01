Type to search

1 killed in Kirkwood shooting, Atlanta police say

Kirkwood and East Lake Metro ATL

Atlanta News First Aug 9, 2023
Kirkwood shooting(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — One person was killed in a shooting in Kirkwood on Wednesday evening, Atlanta police said.

Police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Hosea L. Williams Drive SE and Howard Street NE. The shooting seems to have happened near Elmyriachi, a Tex-Mex restaurant.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Police told Atlanta News First the victim died around 9:45 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police. It is unknown if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

 

