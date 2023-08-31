Atlanta News First and Decaturish sign one-year partnership agreement

Share

Decatur, GA – Atlanta News First, Atlanta’s only locally owned television news brand, and Decaturish, a local community news website based in Decatur, Ga., have signed a one-year partnership agreement.

The agreement, which allows for content sharing and collaboration across both newsrooms, was signed at the end of a six-month trial agreement that began in January.

“I approached Atlanta News First last year because I knew we couldn’t grow Decaturish without the help of a strong local TV media partner,” Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt said. “ANF has been great to us. They allow us to provide readers stories we wouldn’t otherwise be able to cover. I also think that television is a better way to tell some stories, and I enjoy working with the ANF team to help them tell the untold stories of our community.”

“Atlanta News First and Decaturish share a commitment to high-quality local journalism across broadcast, digital, and social media platforms, so it was easy to say yes to this opportunity,” Atlanta News First News Director Kim Saxon said.

Decaturish is a hyper-local publication covering Decatur, Avondale Estates, Kirkwood, East Lake, Tucker, Clarkston, Stone Mountain and the Greater Decatur area, with plans to expand to more communities. CBS affiliate WANF (previously WGCL/CBS46) and its independent sister station WPCH (PeachtreeTV) have served communities in the Atlanta metro area for more than 50 years with local news, weather, sports, and entertainment. WANF and WPCH are owned by Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We want our loyal readers to know that we would not be capable of producing this much quality journalism without our media partners at ANF,” Whisenhunt said. “We hope our readers will keep their televisions tuned to WANF and PeachtreeTV (WPCH) and visit Atlantanewsfirst.com daily for more great stories about communities in the metro Atlanta area.”

In addition to closer collaboration on stories, Decaturish and ANF plan to launch a weekly streaming show and podcast this fall. The show will feature news about DeKalb County and will air exclusively on the ANF+ app on FireTV, AppleTV and Roku.

