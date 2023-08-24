Atlanta Police investigate chaotic Kirkwood crash captured on video

Share

Atlanta, GA — A video circulating on social media captured a chaotic scene in Kirkwood.

The video shows the aftermath of a crash that occurred on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Warren Street. Police investigated the crash after getting a report of shots fired around 2 p.m.

“Upon arrival, located three vehicles involved in the collision,” the report from the Atlanta Police Department says. “Preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Memorial Dive at a high rate of speed. It appeared the driver of the Camaro was fleeing from an incident that occurred outside of APD’s jurisdiction.”

The person driving the Camaro allegedly drove through a red light and crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Warren and Memorial.

“One of the vehicles involved in the collision was reported to be stolen out of the city of Atlanta,” the report says. “Multiple male occupants exited the stolen vehicle and began firing gunshots as they fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired. Officers on the scene recovered the stolen vehicle. The driver of the Camaro was deemed at fault for the collision and cited accordingly. Investigators are working to identify the males who fled from the stolen vehicle while discharging a firearm.”

Here’s the video showing the aftermath of the crash (warning: explicit language):

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.