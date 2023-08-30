Atlanta Public Schools interim superintendent sworn in; begins job on Sept. 1

Share

Atlanta, GA — Dr. Danielle Battle was sworn in as interim superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools on Aug. 28. She will begin her new role on Sept. 1.

Battle will lead day-to-day operations of the school system, charter policies and continue to support the school board’s educational goals around literacy and numeracy proficiency, post-graduation preparedness, and college and career readiness, according to a press release. The Atlanta School Board on Aug. 7 approved hiring Battle as interim superintendent.

Superintendent Lisa Herring announced in June that the Atlanta Board of Education would not be extending her contract after next year. In a statement, Herring said the Board of Education decided to end her tenure on June 30, 2024. However, she plans to transition from her position by Aug. 31 and will serve as a consultant for APS through Dec. 31.

Battle has worked for APS for 19 years. Prior to her retirement in June 2021, Battle served as principal of Parkside Elementary and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, associate superintendent and interim chief of schools and academics. She joined APS after 11 years as a teacher and principal in North Carolina.

“Stepping into this role, I am fully committed to ensuring a stable and productive environment for our district during this period of transition,” Battle said. “My initial focus will be on advancing literacy, fostering classroom success, and collaboratively engaging with our teachers, principals and community. Together, we will build upon APS’s strong foundations to achieve continued success for all.”

School Board Chair Eshé P. Collins said the board is pleased to welcome Battle as the district’s new interim superintendent.

“With her proven track record in education and leadership, we are confident that she is the right person to guide us during this pivotal time,” Collins said. “We look forward to working with Dr. Battle to implement APS’s strategic plan and vision to build a high-performing and equitable school system. Her top priorities for our educators, students, and key stakeholders, mirror those of the Board.”

Fulton County’s Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk oversaw the swearing-in ceremony. D.M. Therrell High School’s JROTC served as the ceremony’s color guard, and a sophomore student from Benjamin E. Mays High School sang the National Anthem.

The school board will continue the selection process for a national search firm to help identify the next superintendent, who will start in July 2024.

