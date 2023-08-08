Atlanta School Board names Dr. Danielle Battle interim superintendent

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta School Board on Aug. 7 approved hiring Dr. Danielle Battle as interim superintendent of the district after parting ways with Dr. Lisa Herring, who will leave her job as superintendent at the end of this month.

“Also approved at the meeting was Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring’s transition plan to exit her role as superintendent on Aug. 31 and serve as a consultant with APS through Dec. 31, 2023,” a press release from the school district says.

The school board chair said Battle is a good fit for the role of interim superintendent.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Battle back to APS where her experience and relationship with administrators, staff, and the overall community allows her to pick up the reigns with ease,” School Board Chair Eshé Collins said in the press release. “She will build on our academic achievements and policies that propel our young scholars as well as advocate for the District’s needs. I have great confidence that Dr. Battle and Dr. Herring will, together, ensure a seamless transition.”

Battle has 19 years of experience within the district and “will immediately begin a temporary consulting role prior to stepping into the interim superintendent position on Sept. 1, the press release says.

APS plans to hire a new superintendent and have that person in place by July 1, 2024, the press release says.

