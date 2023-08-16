Avondale Elementary School hosting 5K dedicated to late P.E. teacher

Share

This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates Elementary School Roadrunners will host the AES 5K and Fun Run on Oct. 14 dedicated to the late Physical Education Coach Beth Breit.

“Coach Breit was the visionary of this race and who inspired many students and community members to stay active and embrace the joy of life,” an announcement from the city states.

To register, donate, sponsor and volunteer at the 5k race, click here. Contact AES 5k here for more information, questions or interest.

Breit always brought energy and a smile to the gym and made all of her students feel welcome.

“I feel like Coach Breit was the type of coach that loved you through all your hardships and was so kind. She had a connection with all her students,” said Brooklynn Cain, a seventh grader and former student of Breit’s.

She had many catchphrases and nicknames for the school and her students. When someone would ask Breit how her day was, she’d say, “So far, so good, and it’s going to get better.”

The elementary school renamed the gymnasium, The Beth Breit Gym, in September 2021, just days after Breit passed away in August 2021 following a battle with cancer.

She taught at Avondale Elementary for over 20 years. Her mother, Roslind, previously said she is in the hearts of the staff and students.

“I cannot tell you how touched she was by this,” Roslind said during the renaming ceremony. “She just would say, ‘I don’t think this will happen, but the thought of it happening and the thought that people wanted to do this for me is enough.’”

Breit loved what she did and loved every kid she taught. Being a PE teacher also ran in the family genes, as Breit’s father and grandfather were both PE teachers, Roslind told Decaturish.

“I think she’s like her dad, she was very open to people, and she always believed they could do. That was it,” Roslind said. “She hated it when someone said, oh, they can’t do that. She said, ‘Oh, yes, they can. If we expect them to do it, it will get done.’ She really, really worked hard on that with them, to believe in themselves.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect date. This story has been updated with the correct information.

