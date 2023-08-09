Avondale Estates City Commission to discuss SPLOST funding

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss the special purpose local option sales tax and projects that could qualify for SPLOST II funding.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-305-224-1968. The webinar ID is 816 3344 4233. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

SPLOST will be on the ballot as a referendum in November. According to the ballot question attached to the agenda, SPLOST will be a 1% sales tax imposed over six years to fund capital outlay projects. The city can use the funds for projects related to transportation, stormwater infrastructure, public safety facilities, and capital equipment.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will hold the first reading of the land disturbance permit ordinance, which seeks to tighten some guidelines in the zoning code and offer additional guidance to the land disturbance permit process.

The ordinance outlines situations where a land disturbance permit would be required, which includes any grading, building a new structure or addition, adding 1,000 square feet or more of impervious surface, adding impervious surface when structures exceed the maximum lot coverage, and land disturbance of 5,000 square feet of land.

The ordinance also provides for exemptions for home gardening or landscaping projects, grading or land disturbance on public property by the city, work on transportation projects, building a shed, and the maintenance or improvement of an existing structure that does not involve land disturbance or adding an impervious surface.

Additionally, the ordinance creates a minor land disturbance permit for grading an area of any size to address drainage and erosion control.

The city commission will also consider approving the final plat requirement for a Toll Brothers townhome development. During the work session, the commission will hear a presentation from MARTA on the Kensington Station transit-oriented development project.

