Avondale Estates raises starting salary for police officers to $60,000

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates is offering police officers a starting salary of $60,000, an increase from $50,000. The city previously did not have a designated beginning salary for officers.

The salary is within the city’s current salary range of $50,600 – $70,840, a spokesperson for the city said.

“The city values its officers and must compete for top-notch police professionals across the metro area. This compensation keeps the city competitive with other DeKalb County police departments,” the spokesperson said. “The department provides the space for officers to focus on their career interests while providing a great quality of life while on duty. Additionally, officers serve a supportive community with a small-town neighborly feel that has all the benefits of being part of the larger metro Atlanta region.”

Police Chief Harry Hess has previously said that the police department is focusing on connecting with the community, building leaders, and using technology for forward-thinking policing.

Here are some additional benefits Avondale police officers receive:

– Twelve-hour shifts and every other weekend off

– Take-home vehicles for officers within 35 miles of the city

– Robust retirement plans

– State-of-the-art technology and equipment

– Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit dues paid by the city

