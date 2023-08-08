Avondale wins third consecutive ‘Best Small Town Beer Scene’ award

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Raise a glass in honor of Avondale Estates. The city just won USA Today’s “Best Small Town Beer Scene” award for the third year in a row.

“Thanks to all who voted and helped the city defend its title against the 19 American towns, each with a population of less than 30,000, chosen by a panel of beer experts as having some of the best beer scenes in the nation,” the city said in its recent newsletter.

The city was named “Best Small Town Beer Scene” in 2022 and 2021.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings. For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, My Parents’ Basement and Little Cottage Brewery,” according to USA Today.

Avondale Estates was the only Georgia city in the category.

