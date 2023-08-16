Brookhaven fires parks and rec director accused of soliciting 14-year-old

Share

Brookhaven, GA — The city of Brookhaven announced the firing of its parks and recreation director on Aug. 16 after he was arrested on accusations that he solicited a 14-year-old girl.

“Police in Cobb County made a sting arrest on August 15, 2023, of an adult male soliciting the company of what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl,” Brookhaven announced in a press release. “When the alleged predator appeared at the agreed meeting location expecting to meet his ‘date,’ Cobb County Police instead made the arrest near Marietta.”

Patrick Nalley had recently moved to Georgia for the Brookhaven job.

“Nalley, a longtime resident of Virginia, had been serving as Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Brookhaven for approximately three months,” the press release says. “Nalley cleared several separate background checks, had no prior criminal record, and had solid credit and driving records. Nalley had also previously been Director of Recreation and Parks of Henrico County, Virginia, as well as Director of Recreation, Tourism & Cultural Development in Amherst County, VA.”

According to the press release, Nalley is accused of contacting an undercover officer during business hours and was arrested while driving a city vehicle. There have been no other allegations made against him during his time with the city.

“Mr. Nalley is terminated immediately,” City Manager Christian Sigman said. “Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day. The safety and comfort of our residents and guests and their families are always our top priority in Brookhaven.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First also covered this story:

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.