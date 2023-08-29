Chick-fil-A at Hugh Howell Road in Tucker will officially reopen on Aug. 30

Tucker, GA — The Chick-fil-A on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker will officially reopen on Aug. 30.

The reopening was not a sure thing. Getting approval from the city to move to a new location on Hugh Howell required more than a year of meetings and negotiations with neighbors, who were concerned about the traffic the restaurant might bring to their residential streets.

But ultimately, the Southern fast-food juggernaut prevailed. Brad Spratte is the local owner and operator of the restaurant.

"Chick-fil-A® Tucker Hugh Howell Road, previously known as Chick-fil-A Tucker Station, will reopen for business on Wednesday, Aug. 30 with an expanded drive-thru and updated design to improve the customer and Team Member experience," the press release announcing the reopening says.

The new address is 4435 Hugh Howell Road. The new location will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Here’s the full press release announcing the reopening:

TUCKER, Ga. (Aug. 28, 2023) – Chick-fil-A® Tucker Hugh Howell Road, previously known as Chick-fil-A Tucker Station, will reopen for business on Wednesday, Aug. 30 with an expanded drive-thru and updated design to improve the customer and Team Member experience. Brad Spratte continues to serve as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Tucker Hugh Howell Road, which has served the Tucker community for nearly 34 years.

Located at 4435 Hugh Howell Road, Chick-fil-A Tucker Hugh Howell Road will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The approximately 5,000 square foot restaurant is equipped with three drive-thru lanes, with one lane reserved exclusively for Chick-fil-A® App orders. Chick-fil-A Tucker Hugh Howell Road also features an inviting dining area with 96 indoor seats, an outdoor patio and a designated third-party delivery counter.

Guests of Chick-fil-A Tucker Hugh Howell Road can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, Chick-fil-A One® members receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

To celebrate the new location, Chick-fil-A Tucker Hugh Howell Road will be collecting canned goods for NETworks, a local food pantry, on opening day, Wednesday, Aug. 30. Each customer that brings in two canned good items will receive a free Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich or 8 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets. In addition, the first 100 dine-in guests will receive a special goodie bag to commemorate the occasion.

Locally Owned and Operated

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve.

Spratte is responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time Team Members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Spratte grew up in the Tucker area and has been a local resident most of his life. He joined Chick-fil-A in 2007 and became the Operator of Chick-fil-A Tucker Station in 2010. The following year, Spratte opened Chick-fil-A Northlake Festival. He has owned and operated both restaurants since 2014.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the Tucker community delicious food with our signature hospitality for so many years,” Spratte said. “The new location and restaurant design of Chick-fil-A Tucker Hugh Howell Road will allow us to elevate our customer and Team Member experience. We can’t wait to serve you soon!”

Local Investment

Chick-fil-A Operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Team Members have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Spratte’s restaurant plans to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 20 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.

Delicious Food; Outstanding Customer Service

Chick-fil-A is known for serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go.

To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor. The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company’s elevated quality and safety standards, so guests feel good about their meal.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Tucker Hugh Howell Road, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

