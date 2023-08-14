City Schools of Decatur cancels outdoor activities; DeKalb opening cooling centers on Aug. 14

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur has cancelled its junior varsity softball game and all CSD-sponsored outdoor activities due to a heat advisory on Monday, Aug. 14. The varsity softball team will still practice this evening.

“Safety is our top priority,” a press release from the school district states. “We strongly advise families to take extra precautions, ensuring students drink plenty of fluids, bring refillable water bottles, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Please continue to follow district communications for updates.”

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that’s in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. According to the weather alert, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected.

According to Atlanta News First, the high temperature for today is about 96 degrees, but it could feel like 105 degrees or more. A few pop-up storms are also possible this afternoon. The isolated storms could see heavy rain and lightning.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the National Weather Service advisory states. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

The National Weather Service also encourages individuals to take precaution when spending time outside and to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

“Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible,” the advisory says. “To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.”

All DeKalb County recreation centers and libraries will be available as cooling centers as well during the locations’ normal business hours on Monday as well. Here is the press release from the county:

DeKalb County is making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers Saturday, Sunday and Monday, August 12, 13 and 14 due to a heat advisory. As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater. All DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available as cooling centers, during the locations’ normal business hours. For a list of DeKalb County recreation centers, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather. A room in each available recreation center will be designated as a cooling center and water fountains will be accessible. Additionally, there will be free access to pools from 2 to 4 p.m. during National Weather Service heat advisory notifications days. For a list of DeKalb County libraries, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather. Water fountains will be accessible at available libraries. Please note that the Clarkston Library is temporarily closed. Seniors needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need. Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500. For hot weather tips, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.