City Schools of Decatur celebrates 23 students awarded with academic honors from College Board

Share

Decatur, GA — Twenty-three Decatur High School students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate the hard work of high school students, showcasing their strong academic performance.

Students were awarded with the National African American Recognition Award (NAARA) and National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA).

According to a press release, the Decatur High School awardees are:

– Ameer Muhammad: NAARA

– Andwele Pittman: NAARA

– Audrey Ferguson-Brown: NAARA

– Camille Hardy: NAARA

– Gabriel Westry: NAARA

– Gianna Esposito: NAARA

– Isabella Watkins Gomez: NHRA

– Isabella Cabrices: NHRA

– Jalia Poole: NAARA

– James Watson: NAARA

– Jessica Ashun: NAARA

– Justice Agolory: NAARA

– Laila Canis: NAARA

– Laura Hanson: NAARA, NHRA

– Lucas Pawloski: NHRA

– Lucas Abebe: NAARA

– Negash Kebede: NAARA

– Olivia cKenley: NAARA

– Raquel Tartt: NAARA

– Samuel Woldegiorgis: NAARA

– Skylar Bentley: NAARA

– Sydney Pierce: NAARA

– Travis Whitson: NAARA

“City Schools of Decatur is proud to celebrate our students and their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments like the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT™ 10, and AP® exams,” said Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker. “We recognize all that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”

The criteria for eligible students include a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, and PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade. The must also attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.

Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year. They are awarded at the start of the next school year.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.