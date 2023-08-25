Clarkston looks to hire interim city manager

Share

Clarkston, GA — The Clarkston City Council held a special called meeting on Aug. 24 and approved an agreement with Sumter Local Government Consulting to engage an interim city manager.

The interim manager will serve while the city conducts a search for a permanent city manager. Dan Defnall, who has been serving as acting city manager since the city council parted ways with Shawanna Qawiy, will return to his duties as finance director.

The city will pay Sumter LGC an hourly rate of $115, out of which the interim city manager will be paid.

In response to a question from Vice Mayor Debra Johnson, SLG president Warren Hutmacher said that he would provide a candidate or several candidates for the council to interview and that his company would only be paid if the council hired one of them.



“If you don’t hire any of them, we walk away friends, and you owe me nothing,” Hutmacher said.

In response to other questions, Hutmacher said that the interim manager can work more or fewer hours per week depending on city needs, and the first candidate he is suggesting could start immediately.

Council member Jamie Carroll asked how long the interim manager would be available. Hutmacher said that the assumption was that it could take a while to find a permanent manager and that the process should not be rushed.

Council member Awet Eyasu emphasized the importance of a candidate who has experience working with a diverse community where many people’s first language is not English.

Council member Susan Hood asked, “If they get a different permanent job, and we still need someone, what then?”

Hutmacher said that in that case, it would be his responsibility to find a new interim manager.

The council met in executive session to discuss a candidate, but have not yet made a decision.

