Congressman Johnson Holding Important PACT Act meeting

Share

Special promotional content provided by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson

On Wednesday, August 9 from 6-7 PM, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) is holding an informational webinar for veterans about the PACT Act, which is a new law that helps soldiers who experienced toxic exposure while serving in the military abroad, understand and receive the VA benefits they deserve.

Thanks to the PACT Act, millions of veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances are now eligible for VA health care and benefits. While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, there is urgency. Most veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit an “Intent to File” by August 9, if granted, will have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022 – the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

On that front, the Congressman is holding a webinar to discuss the PACT Act on Wednesday, August 9 from 6-7 PM. He will have special guests from the Department of Veterans Affairs to discuss what the new law means for veterans and survivors and provide details on how to get the care and benefits available to veterans and their families.

If you or your family member is a veteran of the Vietnam War era, the Gulf War era, post 9-11 era or survivors, you can register for this important event HERE. A toxic exposure screening navigator and benefits counselor from the VA will be on hand to answer your questions. You can even leave your question ahead of time on the registration form.

As of August 10, 2022, a long list of new conditions are presumed to be service-connected due to various in-service toxic exposures.

PRESUMED SERVICE-CONNECTED CONDITIONS: Asthma (diagnosed after service), Brain cancer, Chronic bronchitis, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Chronic rhinitis, Chronic sinusitis, Constrictive bronchiolitis or obliterative bronchiolitis, Emphysema, Gastrointestinal cancer of any type, Glioblastoma, Granulomatous disease, Head cancer of any type, High blood pressure (hypertension), Interstitial lung disease (ILD), Kidney cancer, Lymphomatic cancer of any type, Lymphoma of any type, Melanoma, Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), Neck cancer, Pancreatic cancer, Pleuritis, Pulmonary fibrosis, Reproductive cancer of any type, including cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar, Respiratory (breathing related) cancer of any type, Sarcoidosis.

For more information on the event, call 770-987-2291 or go to va.gov/pact to file a claim.

Participants can attend via their phones or watch on the Congressman’s website at https://hankjohnson.house.gov/live on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RepHankJohnson/

Register here: https://hankjohnson.house.gov/live