Deadline to apply for boards and commissions in Decatur is Sept. 1

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is seeking to fill open positions on various city boards and commissions, including the Decatur Planning Commission, Environmental Sustainability Board, and Historic Preservation Commission.

The application deadline for the boards and commissions is Sept. 1. The city commission will conduct interviews this fall. The city commission will appoint members to the boards and commissions in December, and the terms begin Jan. 1, 2024.

“Coming in last July, the city manager tasked me with board and commissions recruitment, the process going into the fall, and how we wanted to have a little more structure with it,” said Christine Moore, local government management fellow, at the Aug. 21 Decatur City Commission meeting.

After going through that process last year, the city updated its statement of interest for the boards and commissions.