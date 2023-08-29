Deadline to apply for boards and commissions in Decatur is Sept. 1

Deadline to apply for boards and commissions in Decatur is Sept. 1Decatur City Hall. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is seeking to fill open positions on various city boards and commissions, including the Decatur Planning Commission, Environmental Sustainability Board, and Historic Preservation Commission.
The application deadline for the boards and commissions is Sept. 1. The city commission will conduct interviews this fall. The city commission will appoint members to the boards and commissions in December, and the terms begin Jan. 1, 2024.
“Coming in last July, the city manager tasked me with board and commissions recruitment, the process going into the fall, and how we wanted to have a little more structure with it,” said Christine Moore, local government management fellow, at the Aug. 21 Decatur City Commission meeting.
After going through that process last year, the city updated its statement of interest for the boards and commissions.
The city is looking to fill spots on the following boards:
– Two spots on the Historic Preservation Commission. The HPC was established to make sure renovations and new construction in the city’s five local historic districts are consistent with the character of their neighborhoods. The commission must approve exterior projects by issuing a certificate of appropriateness before a building permit can be obtained, according to the city’s website.
– Two seats on the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission conducts public hearings on land use and zoning changes, proposed subdivisions of property and planned unit developments, and special exceptions, and recommends actions for the city commission to consider. The board also reviews and recommends changes to future land use plans and zoning regulations.
– Two openings on the Better Together Advisory Board. The Better Together Advisory Board was established by the city commission to guide and advise the commission and the community around issues of equity, inclusion and engagement.
– Four spots on the Environmental Sustainability Board. The ESB provides recommendations to the city commission regarding the city’s environmental regulations, plans, and initiatives. The board also helps implement city projects that impact the natural environment to protect and improve the quality of life for citizens and property owners in Decatur. This year, the ESB is looking to add youth members to its board.
– Two on the Decatur Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. This board was previously the Active Living Advisory Board. The board serves as advocates and advisors to the city’s parks and recreation department on projects and programs that help citizens safely incorporate physical activity into their daily routines.
– Two seats on the Lifelong Community Advisory Board. This board is currently implementing the 2010 strategic plan tasks to further establish the city as a lifelong community that will encourage residents to be in Decatur throughout their lives and provide the ability to age in place.
To learn more or apply for a position, click here.
According to the city website, to apply, submit the completed Statement of Interest form to [email protected] or mail it to the city manager’s office, at Decatur City Hall, P.O. Box 220 Decatur, GA 30031. Please direct it to the attention of City Manager Andrea Arnold.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.