Decatur City Commission approves agreements for sidewalk projects

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Aug. 7 regular meeting, approved agreements for sidewalk projects on South Columbia Drive and Derrydown Way.

The city commission established a project budget of $200,000 and approved an agreement with AECOM in the amount of $176,335 for phase three of the South Columbia Drive multi-use path project.

The city commission unanimously approved this item and all other action items with a 3-0 vote. Commissioners Lesa Mayer and Kelly Walsh were not in attendance.

Phase three of the project will finish the design fronting Legacy Park from the park’s northern driveway to Katie Kerr Drive. It will also provide a mid-block crossing near the main entrance to Legacy Park and complete the connection to the East Decatur Greenway Path, Decatur Project Civil Engineer Jennings Bell wrote in a memo.

The city will also hold two public meetings to solicit general input and receive comments on the initial concept for the South Columbia Path.

The commission also established a project budget in the amount of $230,000 and approved an agreement with AECOM in the amount of $213,755 for the design of a new sidewalk on Derrydown Way.

“General input about a sidewalk on Derrydown Way was received at a public meeting in 2020,” Bell wrote in the memo. “Based on comments received, AECOM selected the southeast side of the street to develop an initial concept plan for additional input at a proposed second public meeting. The sidewalk will be designed to minimize impacts to trees and on-street parking where possible.”

In other business:

– The city commission authorized the city manager to execute an updated commitment letter for a tax allocation district grant. In May 2021, the city commission committed $438,100 in grant funds from the TAD to the Decatur Housing Authority’s Decatur East Phase II project, which will provide more senior affordable housing at 515 E. Freeman Street.

In September 2022, the city commission amended the grant to it directly to the DHA instead of Decatur East Phase II, LP. This commitment expired in December 2022. DHA has received the low-income housing tax credits, but the closing financing has been delayed, City Manager Andrea Arnold wrote in a memo.

The commitment letter would be extended through Dec. 31, 2023.

– The city commission established a project budget of $120,000 and awarded a contract to T&J Industries in the amount of $97,916 for storm drainage and street repairs on Jefferson Place.

– The city commission approved an agreement with Georgia Power for up to $55,000 for LED streetlights.

– The commission approved a contract with Southeastern Tennis Courts for $33,250 to resurface the tennis courts at Glenlake and Oakhurst parks.

