Decatur City Commission to consider agreements for sidewalks on Derrydown Way, S. Columbia Drive

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 7 for regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 4:30 p.m., an executive session at 5 p.m. and a work session at 7 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The work session will focus on the Decatur Business Association’s strategic plan. While executive sessions are not open to the public, the community can join to see them enter into the executive session and adjourn. The city commission can discuss legal, personnel or real estate matters during an executive session.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving agreements for sidewalk projects on South Columbia Drive and Derrydown Way.

To view the agenda, click here.

The city commission will consider establishing a project budget of $200,000 and approving an agreement with AECOM in the amount of $176,335 for phase three of the South Columbia Drive multiuse path project, the agenda states.

Phase three of the project will finish the design fronting Legacy Park from the park’s northern driveway to Katie Kerr Drive. It will also provide a mid-block crossing near the main entrance to Legacy Park and complete the connection to the East Decatur Greenway Path, Decatur Project Civil Engineer Jennings Bell wrote in a memo.

The city will also hold two public meetings to solicit general input and receive comments on the initial concept for the South Columbia Path.

The commission will also consider establishing a project budget in the amount of $230,000 and approval of an agreement with AECOM in the amount of $213,755 for the design of a new sidewalk on Derrydown Way, according to the agenda.

“General input about a sidewalk on Derrydown Way was received at a public meeting in 2020,” Bell wrote in the memo. “Based on comments received, AECOM selected the southeast side of the street to develop an initial concept plan for additional input at a proposed second public meeting. The sidewalk will be designed to minimize impacts to trees and on-street parking where possible.”

In other business:

– The city commission will consider authorizing the city manager to execute an updated commitment letter for a tax allocation district grant. In May 2021, the city commission committed $438,100 in grant funds from the TAD to the Decatur Housing Authority’s Decatur East Phase II project, which will provide more senior affordable housing at 515 E. Freeman Street.

In September 2022, the city commission amended the grant to it directly to the DHA instead of Decatur East Phase II, LP. This commitment expired in December 2022. DHA has received the low-income housing tax credits, but the closing financing has been delayed, City Manager Andrea Arnold wrote in a memo.

The commitment letter would be extended through Dec. 31, 2023.

– The city commission will consider approving an agreement with Georgia Power for up to $55,000 for LED street lights.

– The commission will consider approving a contract with Southeastern Tennis Courts for $33,250 to resurface the tennis courts at Glenlake and Oakhurst parks.

– During the regular meeting, the city commission will also discuss the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax II.

