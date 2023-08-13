Decatur, DeKalb County opening cooling centers Aug. 12-14

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The city of Decatur will open the Decatur Recreation Center, located at 231 Sycamore Street, as a cooling center on Sunday, Aug. 13, and Monday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. die to a heat advisory.

DeKalb County is also making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers Aug. 12-14.

A heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater, according to a press release from the city of Decatur.

“The humidity will be high this weekend,” Atlanta News First’s first alert forecast states. “That, combined with temperatures in the mid 90s will make feels like temperatures reach 103 to 108 both Sunday and Monday. This is dangerous heat, so make sure you hydrate and take frequent breaks.”

The city is advising residents to stay in an air-conditioned space, drink plenty of fluids, check on relatives and neighbors and sty out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



All DeKalb County recreation centers and libraries will be available as cooling centers as well during the locations' normal business hours.

DeKalb County is making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers Saturday, Sunday and Monday, August 12, 13 and 14 due to a heat advisory. As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater. All DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available as cooling centers, during the locations’ normal business hours. For a list of DeKalb County recreation centers, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather. A room in each available recreation center will be designated as a cooling center and water fountains will be accessible. Additionally, there will be free access to pools from 2 to 4 p.m. during National Weather Service heat advisory notifications days. For a list of DeKalb County libraries, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather. Water fountains will be accessible at available libraries. Please note that the Clarkston Library is temporarily closed. Seniors needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need. Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500. For hot weather tips, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

