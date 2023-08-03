Decatur High School announces hire of new assistant principal

Share

Decatur, GA — Tosh Zaleski has joined the Decatur High School staff as the assistant principal, Principal Duane Sprull announced in an email on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Zaleski has over 20 years of experience in education. She has previously worked in public, charter, and alternative schools. Zaleski has experience in international baccalaureate education as well from working in Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Here is the full announcement:

Hello Decatur High School Staff, Families, and Community, Please help me welcome our new Assistant Principal, Tosh Irby Zaleski. Mrs. Zaleski has over 20 years of educational experience. Mrs. Zaleski is extremely excited to join the City Schools of Decatur. Before coming to City Schools of Decatur, Mrs. Zaleski worked in public, charter, and alternative schools at all levels. She has held teaching and educational leadership positions in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Mrs. Zaleski also has extensive experience in IB education from working in Gwinnett County Public Schools. Mrs. Zaleski believes that the best education occurs in a school comprised of students, teachers, and families drawn from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, cultures, races, and religions. She seeks to build on this commitment by striving to create a truly inclusive atmosphere: one where students and adults are welcomed and supported and where their faces, voices, and experiences are reflected and valued. She believes that the work of inclusion is a responsibility held by all and done for all, person to person. Mrs. Zaleski and her husband are both educators, and they have two children and a YorkiePoo named Pluto. Mrs. Zaleski’s daughter currently attends a magnet high school concentrating in Graphic Design, and her son attends college at North Carolina A&T State University majoring in Computer Engineering. Away from work, Mrs. Zaleski loves to spend time with her family and participates in community service projects frequently with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Please join CSD in congratulating Mrs. Tosh Irby Zaleski as the next Assistant Principal of Decatur High School. Thank you Duane Sprull Principal

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.