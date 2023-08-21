Decatur Police assist GBI’s investigation of man accused of possessing child abuse images

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Jamison Parker, 37, of Decatur, on Aug. 17. Parker is accused of six counts of sexual exploitation of children on Aug. 17. The Decatur Police Department helped the GBI execute the search warrant in this case.

Parker lives in the 200 block of Ponce de Leon Place, according to a spokesperson for Decatur Police. Parker has been released from jail, according to county records. Attempts to reach Parker or his attorney were unsuccessful.

The GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Parker’s online activity after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search warrant of Parker’s home and his subsequent arrest, according to a press release.

The investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program was developed by the U.S. Department of Justice in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.