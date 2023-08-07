Decatur School Board updates meeting schedule; will discuss Legacy Park track design

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.

The school board has updated its meeting schedule and will meet once a month. Here is how the school board will hold meetings going forward:

Executive Session: 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pre-work Session: 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Work Session: 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Public Comment: 6:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.

“The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education is revising the schedule for monthly board meetings,” a press release from CSD states. “The change aligns with the board’s strategic goals of ensuring organizational effectiveness and efficiency and making board meetings more student-focused.”

During the regular meeting on Tuesday, the school board will consider approving the final design of the track and field at Legacy Park. The project is a joint effort between the school district and the city of Decatur. CSD anticipates construction will begin early in 2024 and will be complete next fall.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the meeting agendas, click here. To join the pre-work session and the work session via Zoom, click here. To join by phone, dial+1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592. The webinar ID is 979 2323 30. To join the regular meeting virtually, click here. To join by phone, dial +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592. The webinar ID is 956 1415 9391. To make a public comment, in-person attendees can register online before the meeting or upon arrival by scanning a QR Code on the Board Room entrance. Registration will ensure that the district collects information necessary to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing. Please ensure the name you enter on the form matches the name you use(d) to sign-up. If the names do not match, it will not be possible for you to be recognized to participate in public comment. To sign up for public comment, click here.

Breedlove Land Planning of Atlanta will lead the planning and design effort for the track and field. The new track and field were identified as a community priority in the 2018 Legacy Park master plan, according to the Legacy Park website.

The Decatur City Commission approved the design at its June 20 meeting.

The planned improvements include a new competition track and field facility, synthetic turf athletic field, lighting, a field house, improvements to the existing gym, and stormwater management. Funding for the track and field will be provided by the city and the school board.

“The proposed plan includes the removal of the existing pool, improvements to the existing gym to provide necessary storage and accessible entrances and restrooms, and the addition of a small freestanding field house with storage, restrooms, and concessions,” the agenda states. “Athletic field lighting, pedestrian circulation around the track, natural tiered seating, and accessible parking are also part of the plan. The field house and gym improvements are designed to serve both the track and field facility and general park use.”

The location of the track will also require slight adjustments to the cross-country trail at Legacy Park.

Also, during the regular meeting, Superintendent Dr. Gymiah Whitaker will give an update on the Georgia Milestones.

