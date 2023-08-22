DeKalb County opening cooling centers on Aug. 22

Share

DeKalb County, GA — It’s going to be blazing hot today, Aug. 22, and DeKalb County is opening up its cooling centers.

Atlanta News First reports that a heat advisory is starting at 11 a.m.

“Highs will be a touch warmer today in Atlanta at 98 degrees, which will tie for the hottest day of the year,” Atlanta News First reported. “A heat advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. due to heat index temperatures that could reach 105 degrees this afternoon.”

To see the full forecast, click here.

Recreation centers and libraries will be available for people who need to get out of the heat. Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DeKalb County is making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers Tuesday, August 22 due to a heat advisory. As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater. All DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available as cooling centers, during the locations’ normal business hours. For a list of DeKalb County recreation centers, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather. A room in each available recreation center will be designated as a cooling center and water fountains will be accessible. For a list of DeKalb County libraries, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather. Water fountains will be accessible at available libraries. Please note that the Clarkston Library is temporarily closed. Seniors needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need. Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500. For hot weather tips, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

