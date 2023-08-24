DeKalb County opening cooling centers on Friday and Saturday

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is again opening cooling centers in response to extreme heat.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First reports that “dangerous heat” moves into the area tomorrow, Aug. 25.

“High temperatures will be near, or at 100 degrees Friday through Sunday with heat index temperatures of 105 degrees,” Atlanta News First reported.

Temperatures are expected to cool off next week.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County about the cooling centers:

DeKalb County is making most recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, due to a heat advisory. As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater. For a list and interactive map of available cooling centers, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather. Water fountains will be accessible at available libraries. DeKalb County recreation centers and libraries will be available as cooling centers, during the locations’ normal business hours. A room in each available recreation center will be designated as a cooling center and water fountains will be accessible at recreation centers and libraries. The DeKalb County Department of Human Services, located at 30 Warren Street, Atlanta, GA 30317, also will be open to the public as a cooling center Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during heat advisories. Seniors needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need. Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500. For hot weather tips, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

