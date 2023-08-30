DeKalb County Public Library launching effort to gain more library card sign-ups

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Public Library is launching the Discover More card drive in an effort to sign up more new library cardholders. The drive will run from Sept. 1 through the end of October.

The library will place a spotlight on offerings for all life stages and interests. Some of these include programs to set the

youngest library patrons, resources for entrepreneurs and opportunities for learning and personal enrichment, according to a press release.

Library cardholders can access eBooks, audiobooks, newspapers, and streaming media for no cost or subscription fees. The DeKalb Public Library also hosts about 200 free programs and events each month. Patrons can also borrow Chromebooks or Wi-Fi hotspots, and receive personalized service from librarians dedicated to helping them achieve their goals.

“Everyone should know that they can create their own library experience,” said DeKalb County Public Library Director Alison Weissinger. “While we are seeing more and more people using the library, we believe there are still many others who have yet to discover everything it has to offer. We want to change that.”

New and current cardholders can enjoy:

– A limited-edition Discover More library card.

– A special bookmark with vinyl stickers that patrons can use to express their personal style as readers, media streamers or audiobook listeners.

– Discover More automobile magnets, which patrons can purchase for $1 at any branch to show their support for the Library. Proceeds go toward books, programs and other materials.

Individuals can sign up for a free library card online or in person at any of the DCPL’s 23 branches. Additional details about benefits and a link to sign up online can be found at dekalblibrary.org/discovermore. Support for the Discover More library card sign-up drive is provided by DeKalb Library Foundation.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.