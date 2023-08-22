DeKalb County teacher receives scholarship from Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Lydia Atubeh, a visual arts teacher at DeKalb Early College Academy of the DeKalb County School District, has received the PAGE DeKalb Scholarship, which is awarded each year through the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation.

The $1,000 scholarship was endowed by the DeKalb Association of Educators. The scholarship is given to an educator who is employed by the DeKalb County School District. Atubeh is a resident of Decatur and is pursuing an Ed.D. in art education, curriculum, and instruction at Indiana University, according to a press release.

Every year, PAGE awards over $15,000 in scholarships to aspiring and experienced educators in Georgia.

“It is very satisfying to see this scholarship, administered through the PAGE Foundation, connect a deserving educator with those contributors interested in supporting continuous learning,” said PAGE Executive Director Craig Harper.

The PAGE Foundation is a nonprofit that fundraises supporting PAGE initiatives that provide professional learning, build leadership qualities, and enhance professional competence and confidence. The foundation also works to encourage and receive charitable support benefiting PAGE’s competitive academic programs such as PAGE STAR Student and STAR Teacher, PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon and the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades. Additionally, the foundation works closely with PAGE to provide scholarships for aspiring and veteran educators.

